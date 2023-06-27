 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sixers to hire Villanova alum, NBA vet Doug West to coaching staff

Doug West coached under Nick Nurse in the then NBA D-League.

By Erin Grugan
Brooklyn Nets v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers may be quiet on the roster move front right now, but they’re making moves at the coaching level.

The team is set to hire 12-year NBA veteran and Villanova University alum Doug West to Nick Nurse’s coaching staff, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

West played for Villanova from 1985-89, where he is still ranked fifth all-time in scoring. He was drafted in the second round, 38th overall, in 1989 by the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he spent the majority of his career. He was one of the original Timberwolves, having been drafted to the team in its first year of existence. He finished his career with the then Vancouver Grizzlies.

West’s connection to Nurse dates back to 2012, when West joined the Rio Grande Valley Vipers coaching staff that was led by Nurse in the then NBA D-League (now the G League).

West joins Rico Hines and Bobby Jackson as new additions to Nurse’s coaching staff in Philadelphia.

