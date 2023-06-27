Sixers to hire Villanova alum, NBA vet Doug West to coaching staff

The Philadelphia 76ers may be quiet on the roster move front right now, but they’re making moves at the coaching level.

The team is set to hire 12-year NBA veteran and Villanova University alum Doug West to Nick Nurse’s coaching staff, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The #Sixers will hire former #Nova great and 12-year #NBA vet Doug West to Nick Nurse’s coaching staff, according to two league sources. West first coached under Nurse with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the @nbagleague. pic.twitter.com/tfoR43aB0f — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 27, 2023

West played for Villanova from 1985-89, where he is still ranked fifth all-time in scoring. He was drafted in the second round, 38th overall, in 1989 by the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he spent the majority of his career. He was one of the original Timberwolves, having been drafted to the team in its first year of existence. He finished his career with the then Vancouver Grizzlies.

West’s connection to Nurse dates back to 2012, when West joined the Rio Grande Valley Vipers coaching staff that was led by Nurse in the then NBA D-League (now the G League).

West joins Rico Hines and Bobby Jackson as new additions to Nurse’s coaching staff in Philadelphia.