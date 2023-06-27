‘Out of Site:’ Harris’ agent-father and trade market, FA latest, & undrafted prospects

Like many proud fathers out there, Torrel Harris (father of Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris) simply wants to see his son succeed. He also helped negotiate Harris’ last contract, since he’s also the 12-year veteran’s agent. Maybe he’d like to see his client, entering a contract year, earn another big payday come summer 2024.

Nevertheless, Torrel Harris has been speaking out in favor of his son getting a better role in the Sixers' offense (or somewhere else perhaps). He calls Tobias a “scoring assassin” and notes some statistics highlighting his value when some other stars are out of the game.

He has a point. The Sixers never really featured him in Philadelphia, given their other top-end talent and the emergence of Tyrese Maxey. But he hasn’t been as consistent as the team needs him to be. Part of it could be the role Tobias is in. Part of it could be a great teammate in the wrong system type of deal. Whatever the case may be, Torrel Harris wants more opportunities for his client.

Adio Royster and David Early talk about what that role could possibly be and if it’s something that even makes sense given the fact the team still has other offseason items to think about (a la James Harden). And the latest trade reports and potential disagreements on the Sixers Beat about who asked for what in which deal.

After the break, we get into a few interesting undrafted free agents the team scooped up and offer thoughts on what the Sixers might be able to do with any mid-level exceptions if Harden stays or goes.

