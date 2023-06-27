Overtime Elite’s Bryce Griggs will join Sixers’ Summer League Team

Summer League is approaching fast and we are beginning to get a better idea of who will be featured on the Sixers’ squad. The newest member includes Overtime Elite’s Bryce Griggs:

Update Bryce Griggs will be playing in Summer league for @sixers + Kok Yat will be joining @Timberwolves in Vegas ✈️ pic.twitter.com/7iE0RQKGx3 — Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) June 26, 2023

Overtime Elite may sound familiar to some, as it’s the same club the Thompson twins (Amen & Ausar) played for last year. It’s a professional basketball league based in Atlanta, Georgia for ages ranging from 16-20 years old.

Bryce Griggs is a shifty 6-foot-2 guard that plays with rhythm. He has an above-average handle and a quick first step. He mostly scores in the midrange area and around the rim, with a developed runner. Griggs is known for being a good on-ball defender that uses his hands and feet well. Overall, he has a well-rounded skillset which is reflected in his season averages: 16.4 points, 7.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game.

The main knock against Griggs is his outside shot, which is more of a work in progress. Griggs took a healthy sample size of threes, at nearly five per game, but only hit 24.9 percent of them. His free-throw percentage, which is typically a good indacator of where a player’s shot really is, was 64.2 percent.

Now, Griggs will join a loaded Summer Sixers squad that will feature Ricky Council IV, Terquavion Smith and Azuolas Tubelis. Marcus Bagley, who they signed to an Exhibit-10 deal, will also likely be featured among their talent. It remains to be seen if players such as Filip Petrušev or Jaden Springer will play this year.

The Sixers’ first Summer League game kicks off in Utah on July 3, so I’d imagine we’ll know the full roster details very soon.