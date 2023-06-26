SB Nation Reacts: Fewer than 35% of Sixers fans wanted them to trade for Bradley Beal

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

A week and half ago, the Phoenix Suns further cemented their top-heavy roster-building by acquiring three-time All-Star Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards to pair alongside star cornerstones Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. For years, Beal had been a presumptive trade target around the league as Washington struggled to gain competitive traction, yet nothing materialized until June of 2023.

Amid all those rumors, the Philadelphia 76ers were often floated as a potential Beal suitor, but when the time came, they were reportedly not interested in dealing for him. And according to a recent survey, the majority of Sixers fans are glad the team did not pursue or land Beal.

Beal is a very good player whose game would benefit Philadelphia. But his arrival would’ve presented some issues in filling out the rest of the roster and fitting with the Sixers’ current rotation, namely the overlap between him and Tyrese Maxey. Regardless, it’ll be interesting to see what the Sixers do instead and how the Suns fare moving forward.

