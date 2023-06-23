Summer Sixers’ schedule released for Vegas

Believe it or not, we are just weeks from Philadelphia 76ers basketball being back in our lives. Well, kind of. Summer League is right around the corner and we are all ready to cheer on our sorta Sixers. First, the Sixers are participating in Salt Lake City Summer League, along with the Jazz, Grizzlies, and Thunder. Those round robin games will take place on July 3, 5, and 6.

The main event, however, is NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, where the entire league gathers from July 7 to 17. The league has listed the full schedule for each team’s first four games. The Sixers’ contests are as follows:

Philadelphia’s summer league schedule:



7/8: vs. Magic 5 p.m. EDT

7/10: vs. Mavericks 8 p.m. EDT

7/13: vs. Hawks 3:30 p.m. EDT

7/14: vs. Clippers 4:30 p.m. EDT #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) June 23, 2023

First off, as a washed individual, I love that there are no games later than 8pm ET. The Magic should be a fun opponent to check out, with Arkansas’ Anthony Black and Michigan’s Jett Howard both taken in the top 11 picks of last night’s draft. The Mavericks will trot out Philly native Dereck Lively II from Duke, taken 12th overall, as well as Olivier Maxence Prosper out of Marquette, who went 24th. We’ll see another Michigan guy in Kobe Butkin when the Summer Sixers take on the Hawks, as well as second-rounders Mouhamed Gueye and Seth Lundy, who went to high school at Roman Catholic in Philly before heading to Penn State. The Clippers took Kobe Brown out of Missouri 30th overall, and Jordan Miller from Miami in the second round. While it’s not a schedule featuring Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson, it should make for some fun viewing.

As for the Summer Sixers, we’ll see what the roster looks like not having any draft picks last night and trading their only draft pick last year to Memphis. Undoubtedly, two-way guys Ricky Council IV, Azuolas Tubelis, and Terquavion Smith will be on the roster, as will Exhibit 10 signing Marcus Bazley. We’ve also seen a report that Filip Petrusev will be joining the team again for Summer League. I’m sure we’ll find some new Summer heroes will emerge along the way.

Get pumped for Vegas as we find out whether anyone proves worthy of joining the Sixers’ wolfpack.