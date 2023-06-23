Sixers signing Marcus Bagley to Exhibit 10 deal

Second round picks weren’t for sale last night so for the first time in NBA franchise history, the Philadelphia 76ers did not make a draft pick. While it was a quiet night for Sixers #EastCoastDads, the team did make some moves once the calendar flipped to June 23, first signing three players to two-way deals, then also signing Arizona State forward Marcus Bagley to an Exhibit 10 deal.

A league source confirmed the Sixers have agreed to two-way contracts with former Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV, former Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis, and former NC State guard Terquavion Smith. The Sixers will also add former ASU forward Marcus Bagley to an Exhibit 10 deal. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 23, 2023

The 21-year-old Bagley is the younger brother of former second overall pick Marvin Bagley III. Standing at 6-foot-8 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, Bagley is a bit of an unknown quantity, having only played a total of 11 games across three seasons with the Sun Devils, including just five games across the last two seasons. Last November, Bagley claimed he was suspended as a result of things he said to Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley after a game. Publicly airing things on social media afterwards likely did not help matters.

Arizona State's Marcus Bagley explaining why he hasn't been playing then setting the building on fire. pic.twitter.com/wDPeY10DYm — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) November 29, 2022

As a reminder, Exhibit 10 deals are one-year, non-guaranteed minimum contracts with the team having the option to convert it to a two-way deal prior to the start of the regular season. These deals also feature bonuses for players if they are waived and subsequently report to the team’s G League affiliate, which would be an added incentive for the player to sign one. Most likely, we’ll see Bagley as a member of the Delaware Blue Coats in the fall, but with a small sample size to date, he’ll have Summer League and training camp to show what he’s capable of doing on the court.