2023 NBA Draft Open Thread

Event Details

What: 2023 NBA Draft

When: 8:00 pm EST

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Watch: ABC (first round); ESPN (first and second rounds)

Entering the day, the Philadelphia 76ers do not hold a pick in tonight’s NBA draft. Without a transaction of some sort, it would be the first time since the franchise joined the NBA that it did not have a selection in a draft. However, reports are that ownership has given Daryl Morey and the front office the green light to go out and purchase a second-round pick. Intrigue! While it’s highly unlikely the team would unearth the next Nikola Jokic or Manu Ginobili in the mid-to-late second round to serve as a franchise game-changer, given the state of the roster depth, finding the next Paul Reed or Shake Milton would be a win for the evening.

Elsewhere, there should be less grasping at straws, actual drama around the league. We are certain San Antonio will be selecting generational talent Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick. After that, things are wide open. Will the Charlotte Hornets actually bypass Scoot Henderson to select Brandon Miller at number two? If so, does Portland look to shop the third overall pick to get veteran help for Damian Lillard? Will Dame finally run from the grind and ask to be traded somewhere like Miami, allowing the Blazers to rebuild around the third overall pick and their young talent already on the roster? Will the New Orleans Pelicans insert themselves into the picture by trading Zion Williamson as part of a deal to grab Scoot at number two or three? A lot of juicy possibilities exist and I am here for the chaos.

We’ve already seen a few big deals go down in the past week. First, Bradley Beal and his no-trade clause were acquired by Phoenix. Next, Kristaps Porzingis went to Boston, with Marcus Smart heading to Memphis and Washington as the third team in the deal. Then, Golden State brought Chris Paul to the Bay Area in exchange for Jordan Poole and draft assets. I’m sure we’ll see some other eyeball emojis on the timeline as additional moves are made tonight.

Tune in for all the mayhem and follow along here in the comments.