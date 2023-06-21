 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: New NBA salary cap figures come in slightly above estimates

Daryl Morey will have a little more room to work

By Sean Kennedy
/ new
2023 NBA Finals - Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

As first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, salary cap figures for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season will be slightly higher than estimated.

With the new CBA placing many additional restrictions on teams in the tax level, having more room to operate could prove beneficial for the Philadelphia 76ers. The team’s cap sheet is very much up in the air, hinging primarily on James Harden’s decision to re-sign with the club or head elsewhere in free agency. Whether Daryl Morey finds a trade involving Tobias Harris and his $39M expiring contract has always been a much-discussed topic this offseason.

Regardless of what occurs with those two big-money guys, the Sixers have a bunch of smaller free agency decisions to make as well, involving Paul Reed, Georges Niang, Jalen McDaniels, and Shake Milton. Although Shake is reportedly not in the team’s plans as he goes off in search of somewhere with more on-court opportunity, reports have Philadelphia desiring to return Reed, Niang, and McDaniels back into the fold, if the price is right. Depending on what happens with Harden and Harris, a couple extra million to work below an apron might give the team the ability to bring back an extra role player, by virtue of either simply having the necessary space or having a little extra room to match a competing offer.

In other relevant news, albeit not to the team’s on-court product, Joel Embiid gets a little bit more money with this cap announcement. His supermax contract kicks in this season, which is tied to the cap, ergo, more money for Joel.

Remembering all of Joel’s charitable efforts and his offer to pay arena workers out of his own pocket during the COVID shutdown, I’m happy to see him get a little more change in his purse.

As for the Sixers, Daryl, you have some more room to operate now. Make it count.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers