‘Out of Site:’ Beal heads West, Harden rumors, what Sixers will watch for on draft night

The first off-season domino fell when Bradley Beal became a member of the Phoenix Suns. The long-time Wizards star has waived his no trade clause to join forces with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and if he’s not traded, Deandre Ayton. That gives the Suns the best top four- combo in the league, but depletes their depth and future cap flexibility. Does it matter? Is this #NewOwnerSyndrome? Does having Kevin Durant mean you have to push your chips in?

Heading to Washington will be Chris Paul (stay tuned as the L.A. teams seem to be calling) former Sixer Landry Shamet, several second round picks and pick swaps.

Adio Royster and David Early begin the podcast discussing the ripple effects of that trade and how they relate to the Philadelphia 76ers.

With Beal off the market, is it more likely to see James Harden return to the Sixers after flirting with the Houston Rockets for weeks and months? We said in weeks past that we were 58 percent sure he was leaving. Has that flipped now? Could the Rockets be turning elsewhere or do they still have a blockbuster trade to make which may change certain free agents minds? What’s the one scenario where Harden does still leave for Houston? And what should we watch for on NBA Draft night? Names like Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby have been turning up in rumors to Houston and Portland. The Rockets have also been connected to names like Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez. Would either incentivize The Beard to leave Philly?

“League and team sources are becoming increasingly confident the Rockets will stay the course and select Amen [Thompson] with the fourth overall pick should he be on the board,” Kelly Iko reported.

If there is a Tobias Harris trade (as many suspect), what will be the return for his expiring contract? What if there isn’t a Harris trade?

After the break, Adio and Dave talk NBA Draft and how trades involving the Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers could also cause roadblocks in pathways for the Sixers to not just acquire a superstar but win the Eastern Conference in 2023-2024.