Do you wish the Sixers would’ve tried to trade for Bradley Beal?

The Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards agreed to a deal on Sunday that will send Bradley Beal to Phoenix in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, various pick swaps and some second-round picks. Outside of Phoenix, other suitors linked to Beal were the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks.

Among the many teams not connected to the three-time All-Star were the Philadelphia 76ers, which were not interested in Beal, according to various reports. Beal will instead head West to join Kevin Durant and Devin Booker with the Suns. So, as trade season picks up and free agency approaches, do you wish Philadelphia had tried to land Beal? Let us know!