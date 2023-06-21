Report: Montrezl Harrell declines player option with Sixers

Montrezl Harrell has turned down his $2.76 million player option with the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2023-24 season and will become an unrestricted free agent, according to Chris Haynes:

The team signed Harrell to a two-year contract with a player option for year two before the start of the 2022-23 season as an option to back up Joel Embiid at center. And that’s exactly what he did... for a little while.

For much of the beginning of the season, the Sixers bounced between Harrell and Paul Reed at backup center, with Harrell getting the majority of the opportunities. As Harrell continued to struggle in the position throughout the season, the tide began to turn, with Reed earning more time on the floor.

By the second half of the regular season, Reed had claimed the spot for himself. After featuring in 49 of the Sixers’ first 53 games this past season, Harrell all but disappeared. The 29-year-old played in just 10 of the team’s last 40 games including the playoffs and only saw minimal minutes in those appearances.

Harrell was also on a minimum deal with Philadelphia. Considering this alongside the lack of opportunities as the last season progressed, it’s not a major shock that Harrell would take his chances with free agency.