Suns to hire Frank Vogel as head coach

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns will hire Frank Vogel as their next head coach. Vogel was previously the Los Angeles Lakers head coach before being fired at the end of last season. He guided Los Angeles to a title in 2019-20 and spent three seasons as the lead man for the Lakers. Vogel and the Suns are finalizing a five-year, $31 million deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Suns and Frank Vogel are finalizing a five-year, $31 million contract to make the 2020 championship coach the new head man in Phoenix, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/nXRD0NcODS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 2, 2023

Shortly before news of Vogel’s hiring broke, Marc Spears of Andscape reported that former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers had pulled his name from Phoenix’s head coaching search. Rivers was considered a finalist for the job alongside Vogel and Suns associate head coach Kevin Young.

Former NBA head coach Doc Rivers has pulled his name from the Phoenix Suns head coach search, a source told @andscape. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 2, 2023

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer noted that the Suns’ new management, headlined by new owner Mat Ishbia, “wanted to have a veteran head coach lead these Suns, as much as Kevin Young has impressed in the interview process and had support from players.”