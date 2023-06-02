Report: Danuel House Jr. picks up player option for next season

Per reporting from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Danuel House Jr. will pick up his player option for the 2023-24 season and remain with the Philadelphia 76ers:

Philadelphia 76ers G/F Danuel House has picked up his $4.3M player option for the 2023-2024 season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2023

The move was fairly obvious from House’s perspective, as he would be very unlikely to receive as much as $4.3 million in free agency coming off a down season. Signed to a 2-year, $8.5 million deal last summer, House was out of former head coach Doc Rivers’ rotation for much of last year. Expected to be a stabilizing 3-and-D presence off the bench, he instead shot just 33.6 percent from three during the regular season, his worst mark since getting limited time with Phoenix in 2017-18. His 14.4 minutes per game were the lowest of his career, if you exclude the one minute he played as a rookie in Washington.

However, we did see glimpses during the postseason of the player the Sixers were hoping to have signed. Philadelphia’s Game 5 win against Boston could rightfully be dubbed the Danuel House game. He scored 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting in 15 minutes in that contest, flashing end-to-end explosiveness that the Sixers often lack. With new head coach Nick Nurse doling out minutes next season, it’s possible we could be seeing a lot more House on the court. Nurse certainly loved deploying long-armed wings in Toronto, and the 29-year-old still hypothetically fits the mold of who you want out there during playoff basketball.

From a salary cap perspective, House returning further drives home the point that Philadelphia will be an over-the-cap team next season, barring unexpected significant changes to come. I’ll let our resident cap expert Bryan Toporek lay it out:

This cuts into what little cap space the Sixers could create if Harden walks.



They’re almost certainly going to operate as an over-the-cap team either way. https://t.co/jLfaQF5ysR — Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) June 2, 2023

If Harden returns, House picking up his player option pushes the Sixers that much closer to the second apron.



If they cross the second apron, they won't have access to *any* mid-level exception this offseason and will be limited to offering only minimum salaries in free agency. — Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) June 2, 2023

While Year 1 of Danuel House in Philadelphia would not be deemed a success, maybe a change on the sidelines could mean a different outcome in Year 2. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for more bow-and-arrow celebrations in the upcoming season.