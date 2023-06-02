Do you like the Sixers’ hiring of Nick Nurse to be their new head coach?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

Earlier this week, the Sixers announced they had hired former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse to be the franchise’s next head coach. On Thursday, Nurse’s introductory press conference was held, with owner Josh Harris and President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey also present.

Nurse spent four seasons as Toronto’s head coach, leading them to a title in 2018-19 and a playoff appearance two out of the following four seasons as well. He accrued a 227-163 record during his tenure with the Raptors and is heralded for his schematic creativity. However, his offense was often stagnant in Toronto and predicated on hunting mismatches. We’ll see how that shakes out in Philadelphia, which touted a dominant offense during the regular season in 2022-23 before stalling out in the postseason. So, as the Sixers enter a new era under Nurse, how do you feel about the hire? Let us know!