Suns to acquire Bradley Beal from Wizards

Phoenix is sending out Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, second-round picks and multiple swaps.

Sacramento Kings v Washington Wizards Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

According to multiple reports, the Phoenix Suns are acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. The Athletic’s Shams Charania has reported that Washington is receiving Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and various pick swaps.

Charania reported on Saturday that the Suns and Miami Heat were the two finalists regarding a Beal trade.

Beal is a three-time All-Star who made All-NBA Third Team in 2020-21 when he averaged a career-high 31.3 points per game. Last season, he averaged 23.2 points (59.3 percent true shooting), 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds. He now joins Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in Phoenix on a Suns team rich with star power. Phoenix lost in six games to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of this year’s playoffs. He’ll add some welcomed downhill scoring and secondary ball-handling to the Suns, which lacked both of those at times during their series against the Nuggets.

