SB Nation Reacts: Paul Reed is the free agent Sixers fans most want the team to retain

As a rookie, Paul Reed spent most of his time in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats. As a sophomore, he finally cracked the rotation late in the year and was the team’s primary backup center in the playoffs behind Joel Embiid. In his third season, Reed and Montrezl Harrell battled for minutes before Reed firmly won the job by mid-February.

Fresh off his best campaign yet, Reed is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. He joins fellow Sixers, Georges Niang, Jalen McDaniels and Shake Milton, all of whom are unrestricted free agents, on the market. According to a recent survey, 67 percent of Sixers fans most want the team to retain Reed, with McDaniels coming in a distant second, receiving 18 percent of the vote.

Reed averaged 4.2 points (62.0 percent true shooting) and 3.8 rebounds in 2022-23. He’s a gifted defensive playmaker and rebounder who’s refined his discipline, screening and positioning throughout his career.

