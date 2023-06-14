 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sixers to hire Rico Hines as an assistant coach

The latest addition to Nick Nurse’s growing staff is renown developmental coach Rico Hines.

By Harrison Grimm
/ new
Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

New Sixers head coach Nick Nurse is bringing Rico Hines to Philadelphia to join his staff, a team source confirms to Liberty Ballers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

Woj described Hines as a ‘front-of-the-bench’ assistant, which is a promotion over his previous role with the Toronto Raptors. Hines has had several stops in his coaching career, featuring the Golden State Warriors, St John’s and the Sacramento/Stockton Kings.

Hines is most famous for his developmental skills in helping Pascal Siakam grow from a late first-rounder to an All-Star. He also had a hand in helping DeMar DeRozan take a considerable leap years ago.

Outside of coaching, Hines has often held famous “NBA runs” with pickup games featuring top-end talent. James Harden was a part of several runs last season, which also featured players such as Scottie Barnes, Siakam, Paul George and Russell Westbrook in the past.

Outside of his proven track record Hines could provide a bridge for Harden and the new coaching staff, assuming he returns.

Over the weekend, it was reported that former Kings player and assistant coach Bobby Jackson will be joining Nurse’s staff as well.

Expect more news in the coming days as Nurse finalizes the coaching staff around him.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers