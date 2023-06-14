Sixers to hire Rico Hines as an assistant coach

New Sixers head coach Nick Nurse is bringing Rico Hines to Philadelphia to join his staff, a team source confirms to Liberty Ballers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

Rico Hines is joining the 76ers as an assistant on Nick Nurse's coaching staff, sources tell ESPN. Hines had been a part of Nurse's staff with the Raptors. Hines is a former player development coach who has worked his way to a front-of-the-bench assistant. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 14, 2023

Woj described Hines as a ‘front-of-the-bench’ assistant, which is a promotion over his previous role with the Toronto Raptors. Hines has had several stops in his coaching career, featuring the Golden State Warriors, St John’s and the Sacramento/Stockton Kings.

Hines is most famous for his developmental skills in helping Pascal Siakam grow from a late first-rounder to an All-Star. He also had a hand in helping DeMar DeRozan take a considerable leap years ago.

Outside of coaching, Hines has often held famous “NBA runs” with pickup games featuring top-end talent. James Harden was a part of several runs last season, which also featured players such as Scottie Barnes, Siakam, Paul George and Russell Westbrook in the past.

Outside of his proven track record Hines could provide a bridge for Harden and the new coaching staff, assuming he returns.

Over the weekend, it was reported that former Kings player and assistant coach Bobby Jackson will be joining Nurse’s staff as well.

Expect more news in the coming days as Nurse finalizes the coaching staff around him.