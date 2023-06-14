Which role player do you want the Sixers to re-sign the most?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

When free agency begins next month, it’s been reported and is widely expected that Sixers point guard James Harden will decline his $35.6 million player option and hit the market.

In addition to navigating negotiations with Harden, Philadelphia is also looking at a quartet of role players who will be free agents. Georges Niang, Paul Reed, Jalen McDaniels and Shake Milton were all in the Sixers’ 2022-23 regular season rotation and the first three saw a good deal of playoff rotation minutes.

Niang, McDaniels and Milton are unrestricted free agents. Reed is a restricted free agent. Philadelphia owns Bird Rights on McDaniels, Milton and Reed, and Early Bird Rights on Niang. So, as the Sixers prepare to determine how similar or different the team will look in 2023-24, which of Niang, Reed, McDaniels and Milton do you most hope they bring back? Let us know!