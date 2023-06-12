Report: Tyler Herro ‘expected to suit up’ for Game 5 of NBA Finals

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro “is expected to suit up for Game 5 and attempt a return tonight.” Herro is currently listed as questionable and has not played since Game 1 of the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks because of a broken right hand.

“The hope is that Herro doesn’t suffer a setback ahead of Game 5 and can still manage the discomfort in his right hand,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

The fourth-year guard entered Miami’s starting lineup this season and averaged 20.1 points (56.6 percent true shooting), 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Trailing 3-1, the Heat are facing elimination on the road against the Denver Nuggets. Miami won Game 2 to tie the series at 1-1, but dropped both home games last week. If available, Herro could provide a boost to a struggling Heat offense, which has posted a 108.6 offensive rating in this series, including 103.3 in their last two defeats.

Game 5 between the Nuggets and Heat will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST.