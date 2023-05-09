Sixers Playoff Bell Ringer: Sixers embarrass Celtics on their own turf, one win away from Eastern Conference Finals

Sixers Playoff Bell Ringer standings

James Harden - 3

Tyrese Maxey - 2

Joel Embiid - 2

Tobias Harris - 1

Luxuriate in this one, my friends. Savor the nervous and quiet Celtics fans eventually booing their own team and then later leaving for the exits with four minutes left in a playoff game like it’s the finest vintage of wine you’ll ever experience in your life. For the first time in their franchise history, the Sixers won a road Game 5 to go up 3-2 in a series, dominating Boston for the 115-103 victory. It was an incredibly impressive end-to-end effort from Philadelphia, with only some minor hiccups along the way. Given the opponent and the situation, this was the best playoff performance we’ve seen from this organization in over 20 years.

Nearly everyone had a solid-to-very-strong outing tonight, so we have plenty of Bell Ringer options. Let’s get to it.

Joel Embiid: 33 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 blocks, 4 turnovers

Ditching the knee brace at the beginning of the game, tonight was the most comfortable we’ve seen Joel look in this series. He wasn’t on fire shooting the ball by any means, but he was still the straw that stirred the drink on the offensive end, tallying his third straight game with at least 30 points as he approaches rarified air.

Joel Embiid has 3 straight 30-point games, tied for his longest streak within a postseason in his career.



Only 76ers players with longer streaks in the playoffs within a postseason:

2001 Allen Iverson (5 straight)

1965 Wilt Chamberlain (4 straight) pic.twitter.com/rTakn30KzU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 10, 2023

Embiid spammed the pick-and-roll with James Harden for plenty of those money looks in the mid-range, and used his unique combination of overwhelming size, strength, and craftiness to collect 11 free throw attempts, making 10.

He was even more impressive on the defensive end, however. Boston is absolutely shook to finish around the rim when Joel is lurking nearby. Embiid made multiple recovery and chasedown blocks that just had you shaking your head marveling that a man his size can move like he can. Joel’s most impressive block came after he actually made a mistake with a turnover, but he didn’t hang his head and instead sprinted downcourt like a madman. The MVP wants this series badly. Eye of the tiger.

EMBIID WITH THE CHASE DOWN BLOCK pic.twitter.com/RTE3fjSAEa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2023

Tyrese Maxey: 30 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 turnover

After riding the struggle bus recently, Maxey broke out of his mini-slump in a big way and finally had an explosive offensive performance against Boston. Tyrese found some success heading downhill as a pick-and-roll ball handler, but really made his mark from the outside. Maxey was aggressive in looking for his shot and attempted those dozen three-point attempts Embiid is always asking for, making six of them. After going scoreless in the fourth quarter since all the way back in Game 1, Mad Max filled it up for 12 points in the final frame tonight, including a couple backbreaking threes. Philadelphia couldn’t be prouder of its favorite adopted son.

TYRESE MAXEY IS A DOG! pic.twitter.com/o5bdcqZVk2 — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) May 10, 2023

James Harden: 17 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals, 2 turnovers

Hey, look, a normal James Harden game! He didn’t look 10 years younger in putting up over 40 points, but he also didn’t look like he was deathly allergic to making a shot inside the arc. Harden calmly went about his business, picking his spots to probe the defense, particularly early in the game to help set the tone. James got to the free throw line 10 times (making eight), drawing multiple fouls on three-point attempts. Equally as important, he created a number of great looks for Joel out of the pick-and-roll, in addition to his other teammates as well, and made a couple solid defense plays, including one drawn charge. Just a terrific, ‘I’m here to help you guys be your best selves’ night from Harden.

Tobias Harris: 16 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover

Tobias was tracking toward a really big night until foul trouble reared its head and limited him to just a tick over 30 minutes. But when he was on the court, Harris was outstanding. He shot 7-of-10 from the field, bullying mismatches when they came his way and hustling hard for putbacks on the offensive glass. On the other end, he came down with a ton of strong rebounds in traffic, and played firm, physical defense. I loved the aggression and energy from Tobi tonight, especially after his down games of late.

Joel Embiid drives and kicks to Tobias Harris for the 3-ball pic.twitter.com/HDVvoQbGNk — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) May 10, 2023

Danuel House Jr.: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 0 turnovers

A surprise entrant into the proceedings, House received his first significant minutes of the series and definitely appeared to have fresh legs. He looked shot out of a cannon in racing up and down the court, finishing in transition and buzzing around defensively. He and his former Houston teammate James Harden showed off some nice chemistry, with The Beard assisting on three of House’s five made field goals. The Celtics understandably gave Danuel some room while concentrating on his more high-profile teammates, and he made them pay with ambitious drives to the cup, including one beautiful euro-step. It’s always good to have an irrational confidence guy in the mix. Best playoff performance ever from a Sixer wearing number 25?

Danuel House takes it to the rack off the dish from James Harden pic.twitter.com/KGBLJZIiMf — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) May 10, 2023