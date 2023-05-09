ESPN’s Doris Burke joins the CIFAL pod to talk Sixers-Celtics

Don’t call it a comeback. The Coming in for a Landing podcast with me (Paul Hudrick) has made its return for the postseason just in time to break down a wildly entertaining series.
As you prepare to watch Game 5, we had a very special guest on the CIFAL pod. ESPN color analyst Doris Burke, who will be on the call for Game 6 in Philly, talked all things Sixers-Celtics. Check out the entire podcast below or listen and download wherever you get your podcasts.
- Have you ever seen a player have such a volatile series as James Harden?
- How do the Sixers get Tyrese Maxey going against Boston’s defense?
- Joel Embiid’s dominance and how he has to continue to be aggressive and decisive
- P.J. Tucker’s impact and how much more resilient this Sixers team feels
- How would you evaluate Doc Rivers’ job in the series thus far?
- If the Sixers are able to win the series, it will be because ...
