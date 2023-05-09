Which second-round series of the NBA playoffs has been your favorite?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

Roughly a week (and a half) into the second round, every series has totaled four games already. Two of them are tied at two wins apiece. The Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns head into pivotal Game 5s on Tuesday night.

The other two series are at 3-1. The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will look to punch their tickets to the Conference Finals on the road Wednesday night, while the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks are hoping to extend their seasons and climb out of a 3-1 hole.

Every series has had some riveting games and dominant performances from various stars. So, thus far, which second-round series has been your favorite to watch? Let us know and feel free to discuss in the comments below!