SB Nation Reacts: Most voters think Celtics will win second series against Sixers

A convincing majority in favor of Boston for this week’s poll.

By Jackson Frank
2023 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are fewer than two hours away from a pivotal Game 3 showdown inside Wells Fargo Center on Friday night. After the Sixers stole Game 1 without Joel Embiid, thanks largely to James Harden’s 45-point explosion, Boston responded with a convincing, 121-87 victory in Game 2, despite Embiid’s return to the lineup. The series is knotted at 1-1 and Philadelphia is aiming to keep control of the home-court advantage it swiped away on Monday.

In a recent poll, 78 percent of participants believe the Celtics will win this second-round series and send the Sixers packing from the playoffs for the third time in six years.

Atop the Eastern Conference bracket, 75 percent of folks think the Miami Heat will win their second-round matchup against the New York. That series is also tied 1-1 and will resume Saturday afternoon in Miami. Jimmy Butler missed Game 2 because of a sprained right ankle suffered late in Game 1 and listed as questionable for Game 3.

