Report: Former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers among three finalists for Phoenix Suns job

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports, former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is one of three finalists for the Phoenix Suns’ head coaching position. Rivers was fired by the Sixers earlier this month after a third consecutive second-round exit. Phoenix fired its own head coach, Monty Williams, following a second straight second-round exit.

Suns assistant Kevin Young and former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel join Rivers as finalists. Young spent 2017-20 as an assistant in Philadelphia before departing for Phoenix to coach under Williams. Vogel interviewed for the Sixers’ head coaching gig before the organization elected to hire Nick Nurse, who was also previously linked to the Suns’ opening.

Rivers was the lead man in Philadelphia for three seasons. Before that, he’d been a head coach with the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. If hired, Phoenix would mark his fourth stop as head coach. Much like the Sixers, the Suns have championship aspirations, yet failed to come close to reaching them the past two seasons.