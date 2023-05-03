Sixers Bell Ringer: Philadelphia pummeled in Game 2 as Celtics even series

Sixers Playoff Bell Ringer standings

Tyrese Maxey - 2

James Harden - 2

Tobias Harris - 1

In Joel Embiid’s return to the lineup, the Philadelphia 76ers had a chance to seize control of this Eastern Conference Semifinals series by taking a 2-0 lead. Instead, the Boston Celtics altered some defensive tactics, had their drive-and-kick game flowing and routed Philadelphia, 121-87, to even the series heading back to Wells Fargo Center for Friday’s Game 3.

Basically, the entire rotation wasn’t all that sharp. Embiid tallied five first-half blocks and walled off the paint, but was understandably rusty offensively. James Harden followed up his career showing with a dud. Tyrese Maxey struggled. Tobias Harris scored 16 points on 12 shots, yet was responsible for numerous defensive breakdowns. It’d be genuinely difficult to pick three or more Bell Ringers and I doubt many of you want to relive that blowout. I’ll select a few fun plays to highlight. I might even provide a list of some cool bells in existence. Let’s get wacky to help boost your spirits.

Any of Joel Embiid’s five first-half blocks

The Sixers were fortunate to hold Boston to 57 points before the break, largely because Embiid was the only defender who consistently made his present felt. He turned away a slew of drives and rejected a quintet of shots for some eye-popping swats. Unsurprisingly, a compilation of his blocks are the final highlight the Sixers’ official Twitter account posted from this game. I don’t blame them.

for your halftime viewing pleasure: all 5 of @JoelEmbiid's blocks. pic.twitter.com/jdTmPatpdl — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 4, 2023

They’re all pretty awesome. The one against Jaylen Brown takes the crown rather easily, though. Rank the rest of them in the comments for us to focus on anything other than what followed halftime.

Paul Reed, the NBA’s best passing big man

Bball Paul is 10 cents poorer after Game 2. He gave De’Anthony Melton this dime late in the first quarter.

reminder to get ya out the mud hoodie before they sell out! pic.twitter.com/UUT7Swc8ub — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 4, 2023

Everyone seems to talk about Nikola Jokic as the league’s top facilitating big man. Others dub him the greatest passing center ever. And look, he’s great, but I’ve never seen him even tally one assist in an Eastern Conference playoff game. Bball Paul now has 16 to his name. Take that for data.

Tyrese Maxey busting out this fake on Jaylen Brown

For much of the stretch of game before the Sixers waved the white flag, Maxey was their most effective perimeter scorer. Two of his points came on this determined, crafty bucket around Jaylen Brown, who recorded a game-high 25. Maxey duped him here, however.

I believe the expression is won the battle, but lost the war? It’s pretty clear where each side stands there. I’ll let all of you decide. Just remember: highlights are forever, playoff results are fleeting.

OK, save for this Joel Embiid slam, I’m all out of options. I’m gonna list some of the best bells instead.

Taco Bell

I’m not pretending it’s Mexican food, I promise. When I want Mexican food, I go elsewhere. When I want Taco Bell, I go to T-Bell (T. Bell?) and I freaking thrive. Quesarito? Yup. Beefy 5-Layer Burrito? Check. Crunchwrap? Of course. Cinnabon Delights? Don’t mind if I do. Baja Blast? Duh.

It’s a blissful 15 minutes of consumption and half-day of regret. But I’ll always return.

Heath Bell

I bet you didn’t see this one coming. Bell was a dawg. Between 2009 and 2011, he won two NL Rolaids Reliver of the Year honors, earned three consecutive All-Star berths for the San Diego Padres and finished eighth in Cy Young voting in 2010. He logged 132 saves over that three-year span before retiring in 2014. I’m protesting outside Cooperstown as we speak demanding his inclusion in the Hall of Fame. Respect Heath Bell.

Bike bells

I’m just an absolute sucker for a good chime of the bike bell. Whether it’s for my own audible enjoyment or to alert someone I’m about to pass them, sign me up everyday of the week. I’d listen to a chorus of bike bells all the time if I could. If you’re curious, as of Feb. 17, 2022, Bicycling.com writes that the best bike bell is Spurcycle Original Bike Bell.

Church bells

While I’m not a religious man, I fancy myself the deep gong of a church bell. You just know something’s going down when you hear those — or that it’s some interval on the clock, I guess. But there’s no need to downplay the gravity of a good ol’ fashion church bell.

Bellingham, Washington

I’ve never been here, but one of my closest friends is from here. I don’t know much about the place. This is what Google tells me:

“Bellingham is a coastal city in Washington State, near the Canadian border. It’s a port for ferries to Alaska. East is Mount Baker, a huge snow-capped volcano with ski runs. In the city center, the SPARK Museum of Electrical Invention contains hands-on science exhibits. The Whatcom Museum showcases art, nature and regional history across 3 sites, including the Lightcatcher building with its curving, translucent wall.”

That sounds like a swell place. I’ll add it to my list of hopeful, future vacation destinations. Here’s to you, Bellingham. More importantly, here’s to all of you for enduring that game and the entirety of this silly piece. I hope you’re feeling a bit better now. Rest up for Game 3.