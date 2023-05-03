The MVP is back: Joel Embiid available to play in Game 2 vs. Celtics

A day after being named the NBA MVP, Joel Embiid will return to the lineup Wednesday for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics.

Embiid has missed the last two playoff games — both wins — with an LCL sprain in his right knee. Embiid suffered the injury during Game 3 in Brooklyn on April 20. He reportedly received a PRP treatment to help promote blood flow to the affected area and speed up healing.

Now, 13 days after suffering the injury, Embiid will make his triumphant return. He could be seen warming up pregame. It does not appear that he’s wearing a brace, but reporters on hand got clarification that he’s wearing one underneath his tights.

Stand corrected: Embiid did have a brace on his knee. However, he was moving around very well, and went through his workout without any issues. https://t.co/H7MxiUmZo6 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 3, 2023

As for his usage:

Doc Rivers: Sixers would prefer for Joel Embiid to play his normal substitution pattern, but team has two plans, will adjust if extended stints aren’t doable for him. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) May 3, 2023

It will be interesting to see the domino effect. With Embiid out on Monday, James Harden put on a 45-point masterclass to lead the Sixers to a 119-115 win and 1-0 series lead. How well Embiid moves will likely determine how the offensive operates around him. Defensively, his absence was felt in a huge way at the rim, especially early on.

The Sixers and Celtics will tip off for Game 2 at TD Garden in Boston at 8 p.m. ET (TNT).