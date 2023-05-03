 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MVP is back: Joel Embiid available to play in Game 2 vs. Celtics

A day after receiving his first MVP award, Joel Embiid, recovering from an LCL sprain in his right knee, will suit up for the Sixers for Game 2 in Boston.

By Paul Hudrick
Joel Embiid KIA NBA MVP Press Conference in Boston Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

A day after being named the NBA MVP, Joel Embiid will return to the lineup Wednesday for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics.

Embiid has missed the last two playoff games — both wins — with an LCL sprain in his right knee. Embiid suffered the injury during Game 3 in Brooklyn on April 20. He reportedly received a PRP treatment to help promote blood flow to the affected area and speed up healing.

Now, 13 days after suffering the injury, Embiid will make his triumphant return. He could be seen warming up pregame. It does not appear that he’s wearing a brace, but reporters on hand got clarification that he’s wearing one underneath his tights.

As for his usage:

It will be interesting to see the domino effect. With Embiid out on Monday, James Harden put on a 45-point masterclass to lead the Sixers to a 119-115 win and 1-0 series lead. How well Embiid moves will likely determine how the offensive operates around him. Defensively, his absence was felt in a huge way at the rim, especially early on.

The Sixers and Celtics will tip off for Game 2 at TD Garden in Boston at 8 p.m. ET (TNT).

