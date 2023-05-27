SB Nation Reacts: Nick Nurse preferred choice for next head coach among Sixers fans

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Sixers’ head coaching vacancy seems to be a six-horse race among Nick Nurse, Monty Williams, Mike D’Antoni, Sam Cassell, Mike Budenholzer and Frank Vogel. Thus far, it’s been reported that Nurse and Vogel have interviewed with the team about the gig. Nurse, Budenholzer and Vogel all tout a ring as head coaches. Williams has a Finals appearance. D’Antoni’s made numerous Conference Finals and is an esteemed offensive mind. Cassell’s a long-time assistant who’s well regarded around the league. There are plenty of options for Philadelphia.

According to a recent survey, 37 percent of Sixers fans want Nick Nurse to be the team’s next head coach. Cassell finished second with 22 percent of the vote. Williams was third at 16 percent.

With the Milwaukee Bucks intending to hire Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, the ball appears to be rolling on the carousel of head coaching openings among playoff contenders. Maybe, Philadelphia is next. If 37 percent of fans get their wish, Nurse will be the man to make that come true.

