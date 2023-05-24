Report: Monty Williams ‘likely to take’ 2023-24 NBA season off from coaching

Last week, after the Philadelphia 76ers fired head coach Doc Rivers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that their list of potential replacements included former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, who had also been fired after his team’s second-round exit.

Williams was previously a Sixers assistant during the 2018-19 season, so he already had some history with Philadelphia. He’s also been linked to head coaching vacancies with the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, however, Williams “is more likely to take the next season off, with three years and $21 million remaining on his Suns deal, than to return to the sidelines in a new situation.”

Williams spent four seasons in Phoenix, where he led the Suns to three consecutive playoff appearances, including the 2021 NBA Finals. He amassed a 194-115 record during his tenure, but was ousted following back-to-back second-round defeats, with both elimination games occurring in blowout fashion. He was generally regarded as one of the better head coaches around the league since joining Phoenix.