Who is your favorite Sixers coaching target?

Since the Sixers fired head coach Doc Rivers, a list of six candidates have been linked to the vacancy: Mike Budenholzer, Nick Nurse, Monty Williams, Frank Vogel, Mike D’Antoni and Sam Cassell.

Three of them, Budenholzer, Nurse and Vogel, have patrolled the sidelines for three of the past four NBA champions (soon to be three of five). Williams helped guide the Phoenix Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals against Budenholzer’s Milwaukee Bucks. D’Antoni is heralded as one of the best offensive tacticians ever. Cassell’s been an NBA assistant since 2009, spent the past three years in Philadelphia alongside Rivers, and is credited with playing a key role in Tyrese Maxey’s development.

It's a wide cast of options, all touting different strengths, weaknesses and fits for this Sixers team.