Podcast: ‘Out of Site’ on Harden rumors & from a Doc to a Nurse?!

The Philadelphia 76ers have begun one of two major decisions for this offseason: the search for a new head coach.

Our Head Coach rumor tracker has you covered.

As we recorded, former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was the first mentioned out of a targeted list of candidates. What do we think of Nick Nurse, Sixers fans? The 2019 Raptors champion, and former G League coach of the Houston Rockets, is also a candidate for the Milwaukee Bucks. And who knows, maybe the Boston Celtics too?

Adio Royster and David Early discuss the pros and cons of hiring Nurse in part one. They also dive into the James Harden decision that also looms over this franchise’s offseason. Can you expect him to come back if you’re not offering a max? What if another team drops a full stack $200M — do you match it or let him walk? What free agents might you eye if he did leave the following summer when they could theoretically wrangle up max cap space?

Pascal Siakam? Is Jaylen Brown a possibility?

In part two, they debate over a CBS Sports article written by Sam Quinn that outlines four potential paths the Sixers could take in this offseason. Is one better than the other? Is there a “perfect path”? Would you want to gun for the 2024 title, punt until 2024 offseason and reset? Retool now? Trade everyone and rebuild?

We’ll all find out, together, won’t we?