Sixers interview former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel

The Sixers on Tuesday interviewed former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel for their vacancy, a source confirms to Liberty Ballers. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark was the first to report the news.

This is the Sixers’ second known interview, with the team reportedly set to speak with former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. When the team made the decision to part ways with Doc Rivers, six candidates were reported: Nurse, Vogel, Mike Budenholzer, Sam Cassell, Mike D’Antoni and Monty Williams.

Vogel, a Wildwood Crest, New Jersey native, most recently coached the Lakers for three years before being let go after the 2021-22 season. While in L.A., he led LeBron James and Anthony Davis to an NBA title in 2020. Previously Vogel had stops with the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers. His two years with a bad Magic team in Orlando went poorly, but he enjoyed a great deal of success during his six seasons in Indiana, making the Eastern Conference Finals twice before losing to James’ stacked Miami Heat teams.

The 49-year-old began his coaching career as an assistant with the Boston Celtics under Jim O’Brien. He then came along when O’Brien took the Sixers job back in 2004-05. Vogel has a career record of 431-389 in the regular season and 49-39 in the playoffs.