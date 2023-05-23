Documentary on 2001 Iverson-led Sixers set to premiere on NBA TV

For Sixers fans of a certain age, the 2000-01 Allen Iverson-led team that made a run to the Finals is akin to the 1993 Phillies. Both teams came up short in the end, but both took us on a hell of a ride.

NBA TV is set to release their latest in their Basketball Stories series with a documentary about that Sixers squad titled Everything But the Chip: the 2001 76ers. It chronicles the run of that team including its blockbuster trade for Defensive Player of the Year Dikembe Mutombo and winning two Game 7s to face the juggernaut Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

The documentary will feature interviews with Iverson, Larry Brown, Pat Croce, Billy King, Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen A. Smith, Theo Ratliff, Aaron McKie, George Lynch, Freeway and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Here’s a quick synopsis from the press release:

“Through the eyes of the players, front office, media and fans who witnessed it first-hand, NBA TV’s latest Basketball Stories retrospective takes an in-depth look at one of the most eventful and rewarding seasons in 76ers history. In addition to its collective team success, individual accolades for Philadelphia included Iverson and Brown being named NBA MVP and COY, respectively, while Dikembe Mutombo captured 2001 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron McKie was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year and Iverson won NBA All-Star MVP.”

The doc will premiere on Wednesday, May 31, at 8 p.m. on NBA TV.