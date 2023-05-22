SB Nation Reacts: Most Sixers fans intend to watch more Spurs games if they draft Victor Wembanyama

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Last week, the San Antonio Spurs won the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, which should give them the opportunity to select French big man Victor Wembanyama in next month’s Draft. Equipped with a rare intersection of skill, size and feel, Wembanyama is considered by many as one of the greatest prospects of all-time.

Lately, after two decades of sustained success and many titles, San Antonio has struggled to rise above mediocrity. While I’m of the belief there are enjoyable reasons to watch every NBA team every year, it’s fair to say the Spurs haven’t approached the top of League Pass rankings the past few seasons.

That might change if and when Wembanyama enters the fold, especially if Sixers’ fans sentiments are any indication. According to a recent survey, 79 percent of them said they plan to watch more Spurs games if the team drafts Wembanyama.



