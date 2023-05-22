Sixers head coach rumor tracker

Doc Rivers is gone and the Sixers will look for a new head coach for the 2023-24 season. Here is the latest as their search moves forward.

The Sixers have fired head coach Doc Rivers after three seasons with the team. Rivers was unable to guide the Sixers past the second round of the postseason. A humiliating Game 7 loss in Boston was the final nail in the coffin.

With Rivers gone, the Sixers’ search for their next head coach will begin in earnest. With the report that Rivers was being let go, a list of six candidates also emerged: Mike Budenholzer, Sam Cassell, Mike D’Antoni, Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel and Monty Williams. Outside of Cassell, each is a well-established NBA head coach, with three having one a title.

Will one of those six be the one to get the Sixers over the second-round hump and into the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001? Will Daryl Morey and company consider any outside-the-box candidates?

Whether the James Harden stays or goes, the next head coach will have their work cut out for them. Keep up with the latest on who will interview for the role and any rumors below.