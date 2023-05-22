James Harden trade rumor tracker

James Harden opted into his $35.6 million player option with the Sixers and is now expected to be traded.

James Harden threw the Sixers and the rest of the NBA world a curveball Thursday by opting into his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season. Harden will work with the team to explore a trade, a league source confirms to Liberty Ballers.

Based on reporting, it seems clear that the Los Angeles Clippers are Harden’s preferred new team. Harden is looking to form a new big three with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The New York Knicks and Miami Heat have also been listed as potential suitors.

From the Sixers’ side of things, Daryl Morey will look to either acquire a star to replace Harden or the necessary assets to trade for one. Keep in mind: the Sixers still have Tobias Harris’ expiring contract on the books. That could be very useful in a separate trade — or even in one with the Clippers.

Keep up with the latest Harden trade rumors and how it all could affect the Sixers below.