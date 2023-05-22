James Harden free agency rumor tracker

Coming off an uneven postseason, James Harden will likely opt out and have the opportunity to test free agency. Here’s the latest on what The Beard might do and what it’ll mean for the Sixers.

According to president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, the team’s “Scenario A” is for The Beard to return. Unfortunately, Harden is holding the cards and already has a reported suitor in his former team, the Houston Rockets. Does Harden want to stay and run it back with Joel Embiid or does he take the big payday and the feeling of familiarity with Houston?

The process is likely to draw out for awhile. Teams cannot start negotiating with free agents until July 1 (even though they all do ... the Sixers are just the ones that get punished for it) and signings cannot become official until July 6.

Meanwhile, whether Harden returns or not, Morey and the Sixers will have to find a new head coach. Add that to possible roster upheaval and likely much needed soul searching and this as consequential an offseason as the Sixers have had in quite some time.

Keep up with the latest on Harden’s free agency and how it all could affect the Sixers below.