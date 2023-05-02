Sixers, Sam Hinkie(!) react to Joel Embiid winning MVP

Joel Embiid is the 2022-23 NBA MVP. That felt write to type. He became the fifth Sixer to take home the award, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Moses Malone and Allen Iverson. The Answer was the last to win it in 2001.

Embiid is the focal point of the Sixers’ third-rated offense and the anchor of the team’s eighth-rated defense. The Sixers had the best record in the NBA from December on with Embiid as the driving force.

Plenty of great reactions came after former Sixer Charles Barkley made the announcement on TNT ahead of Heat-Knicks. What an incredible moment for Embiid.

“5 minutes to celebrate then back to work”. pic.twitter.com/2Lgj75fSeJ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 2, 2023

Embiid himself had a little fun with his peak Troel days.

SPOKE IT INTO EXISTENCE https://t.co/XW4QKuuLqH — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 3, 2023

James Harden, his MVP teammate, showed Embiid plenty of love following the announcement. (You’re trying to tell me this guy wants to be a Houston Rocket next season!)

The man Embiid lobbied for this offseason took a break from being in “Playoff P.J.” mode for a congratulatory message.

And easily the best reaction of the night, from the man responsible for making Embiid a Sixer, Sam Hinkie.

Yeah, it’s a good day to be a Sixers fan.