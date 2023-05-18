Will you watch more of the Spurs if or when they draft Victor Wembanyama?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

On Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery and are slated to select first overall in next month’s Draft. The crown jewel of the 2023 class is French big man Victor Wembanyama, who most have deemed one of the greatest prospects of all-time.

If or when San Antonio drafts him, he’ll join a young core that features the likes of Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Tre Jones, Keldon Johnson and Malaki Branham. The Spurs’ rebuild was progressing well the past couple seasons, but they seemed to lack that top-flight young player, a role for which Wembanyama seems fit. So, if Wembanyama becomes a member of the Spurs, will you watch more of their games moving forward? Let us know!