Podcast: ‘Out of Sight’ playoff postmortem... crushing Game 6, pathetic Game 7, blame game & offseason rumors

Here we are, again, Philadelphia 76ers fans. Another year. Another failed playoff run. We were told this team was different. We were told this team was ready for the moment. The Sixers were going to do all of it “for the love of Philly”, but once again, for the fourth time in six appearances, the Sixers lost in the second round, and this time it was to the dreaded Boston Celtics.

Adio Royster and David Early go over what went wrong in the potential close out Game 6...that was the one! And then the series finale on Sunday night.

There is a lot of blame to go around, so who gets it?

After the Game 5 and Game 6 therapy session, it’s (sadly) time to talk about another Sixers off-season — one with several questions regarding the head coach and James Harden. Will both be back? One or the other? Neither? We’ll all find out, together, won’t we?

What should we be rooting for? A full rebuild trading everyone for picks? A retool, where you send Joel to South Beach for Bam Adebayo and stuff? A run it back with a new coach and a few Daryl Morey tweaks? Move Tobias Harris? Risk not extending Tyrese Maxey so you can spend more cap space a year from now?

We also talked about how Embiid said he and James can’t do it alone and got called out by Damian Lillard. Did he have to hint that Maxey wasn’t good enough that series? C’mon Jo.

James vs. Doc? Hmm....

Oh! and please no more saying the Process came full circle. It did not. It’s nothing resembling a circle. Find new slants.