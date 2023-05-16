Sixers dismiss Doc Rivers

The Sixers have parted ways with head coach Doc Rivers, the team announced Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

BREAKING: The 76ers dismissed coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Rivers led the Sixers to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in each of his three seasons on the job. pic.twitter.com/WM0t4LhrAz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 16, 2023

In three seasons, Doc Rivers won 68 percent of his regular season games with a record of 153-82 record. However, his postseason shortcomings did him in, as the Sixers failed to progress past the second round. Rivers now has a career coaching record of 17-33 in playoff close-out games.

During the regular season, Rivers was an excellent coach and his record reflects as such. The Sixers have had bigger aspirations beyond that, and his consistent lack of production into the summer likely played the biggest part in his dismissal.

Now, the Sixers will look towards their next coach saturated in a market with multiple big names available.

The Sixers’ search for a new coach is expected to include Mike Budenholzer, Sam Cassell, Mike D’Antoni, Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel and Monty Williams, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 16, 2023

ESPN’s Ramona Shelborne reported on Monday that James Harden’s potential free agency might hinge on whether or not the Sixers brought back Doc Rivers for another season. If that report is indeed accurate, it could foreshadow what’s to come in the coming months.

The Doc Rivers era is over in Philly, with more news sure to come in the coming weeks.