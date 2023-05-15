SB Nation Reacts: Suns-Nuggets was voters’ favorite second-round series

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Following the Boston Celtics’ 112-88, Game 7 rout of the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon, each of the four second-round series have been wrapped up. In the Eastern Conference Finals, Boston will face the Miami Heat, which dispatched the New York Knicks in six games; that battle is a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, too.

Out West, the Denver Nuggets toppled the Phoenix Suns, 4-2, while the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the defending champion Golden State Warriors in six games. The Nuggets and Lakers will meet in the Western Conference Finals for the second time in four years.

According to a recent poll, participants said the most entertaining series was Suns-Nuggets. Basically, it was a tightly contested three-horse race, with Heat-Knicks a distant, distant fourth.

