Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers-Celtics Game 7: second half thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA May 14, 2023, 4:45pm EDT

Game Details Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics When: 3:30 pm EST, Sunday, May 14 Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA Watch: ABC Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @LibertyBallers
