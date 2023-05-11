Sixers come up small down the stretch, drop Game 6 and will head to Boston for Game 7

We’ll do it one more time.

The Sixers failed to close out the series on their home court when they dropped Game 6, 95-86, to the Boston Celtics Thursday night.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 26 points apiece, but the offense fell apart late.

Despite struggling all night, Jayson Tatum came alive in the fourth quarter to bury the Sixers.

Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

First Quarter

A really sloppy start for the Sixers’ offense that was highlighted by Embiid’s play. The big fella missed a transition layup, then gave Boston a transition take foul when he was stripped by Marcus Smart on the next possession. The 1 of 11 start from the field put this crowd on edge early.

Philly had a much easier time of getting to the rim almost as soon as Robert Williams checked out of the game. Embiid got Al Horford in drop coverage and was able to dust him with a pump fake.

big fella right down broad st. pic.twitter.com/7RaJz2ojLj — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 12, 2023

Unsurprisingly after his Game 5 performance, Danuel House Jr. was back in the rotation, checking in towards the end of the first quarter. While he missed his patented step-back corner three, he was 1 of 2 from downtown in the first. The Celtics however, were 6 of 9 as a team from deep, holding a seven-point lead after one.

Second Quarter

An 8-2 Celtics run had Doc Rivers switching things up. He opted to go small with Tucker at center after only a minute and a half of Paul Reed. Despite the tinkering, Philly’s offense started off just as bad in the second.

While the entire offense was ugly early, Embiid and Harden combined to go 6 of 19, Tobias Harris’s struggles felt especially pronounced. He shot 1 of 7 in the half, with most of his attempts at the rim feeling downright uncompetitive.

This dunk from Harden was a turning point in the quarter

It awoke a crowd that had already turned on the Sixers, but the team was able to get that energy back and cut the lead to single digits. Another horrendous half from Jayson Tatum helped as well; he was 0 of 10 from the field as the lead remained at seven.

Third Quarter

P.J. Tucker did his best to punish the Celtics for roaming off him. Through the first 27 minutes of the game, he was 3 of 7 from the field, but that extra space made it easy for Horford to close in on Embiid. Rivers’ counter to this was pretty clever, as any time he’s subbed Georges Niang in this series, Boston has taken Williams off the floor.

It’s not just that Embiid has been a great rim protector this series, his ability to keep the ball in-bounds has done wonders for this team’s transition offense. This block which resulted in a corner three for the Sixers was another huge momentum shift.

A lot of people, myself very much included, were extremely skeptical about Niang’s ability to hang on the floor in this series, and he deserves credit for holding his own. Not only has his shooting been helpful, but he hasn’t been a liability on defense either. He even locked up Tatum on a possession in the third quarter.

It wouldn’t have been a quarter the Sixers won in this series if it didn’t feel slightly bad at the end of it. They could have easily ended the quarter with a five- or six-point lead, but led by just two because of some missed layups.

Fourth Quarter