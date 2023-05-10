Joel Embiid named to 2023 All-NBA First Team

Joel Embiid was voted to the All-NBA First Team for the first time in his career, the league announced Wednesday.

Voting results for the 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Team ⬇️



Complete voting results available here: https://t.co/N4DxL3FiGh pic.twitter.com/A4DzaEb8Co — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023

Beating out Denver’s Nikola Jokic for the first team spot, Embiid won the vote 474-384. He joins Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetonkmpo, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, and Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Embiid put together a dominant regular season, becoming the first center to win consecutive scoring titles since Bob McAdoo in 1976. Embiid’s stellar two-way play helped the Sixers’ to the third spot in the competitive Eastern Conference, amassing their best regular season record since 1986.

While this is the first time Embiid’s been named to the All-NBA First Team, it’s the fifth time he’s been named to an All-NBA team period, four of which were All-NBA Second Team selections. The only players to be named to an All-NBA team five or more times in a Sixer uniform include Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain, Billy Cunningham, Julius Erving, Hal Greer, Allen Iverson, Dolph Schayes — all Hall of Famers.

The 2022-23 All-NBA Teams:

First team: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid

Second team: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Jaylen Brown, Nikola Jokic

Third team: Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis

Along with a MVP award, this caps off an all-time great year for Joel Embiid. Let the good times keep rolling.