Joel Embiid officially out for Game 1

After trending towards this direction for the last week, the Sixers have officially ruled Joel Embiid out for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semi-finals matchup against the Boston Celtics.

The team is reportedly still “optimistic” he'll be able to return on Wednesday for Game 2, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Head coach Doc Rivers poured a little cold water on that report, telling reporters in Boston before the game Monday night that while Embiid has participated in shootaround, he has not done any running yet.

Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid shot a bit today after shootaround but still hasn’t progressed to running. Unsure of his chances for Game 2. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) May 1, 2023

Part of Wojnarowski’s report said that Embiid was able to “move a little better” in a workout after shootaround. Earlier in the day, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Embiid received a PRP injection last week to help promote blood flow to the LCL in hopes of it healing sooner.

Despite not playing with their food in round one, the Sixers find themselves in the exact same position as they did last year.