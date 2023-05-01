Woj: Joel Embiid ‘unlikely’ to play Game 1, ‘optimism’ to return Game 2

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is “unlikely to play” in Boston for Game 1 of the second round versus the Celtics on Monday night after suffering an LCL sprain in his right knee on April 20, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

.@wojespn is told Joel Embiid is "unlikely to play" in Game 1 against the Celtics: pic.twitter.com/DL3v5yrn4B — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 1, 2023

To be fair, he’s already been listed as doubtful for Monday night’s contest on the team’s injury report, so the “unlikely to play” is not a huge shock to the system.

However, Woj went on to report that there has been “improvement” and even that he’s been told there’s “optimism” that Embiid can return to action for Game 2 slotted for Wednesday night. Embiid was seen participating in the team’s shootaround Monday morning, walking and putting up shots notably without a brace on his injured knee. Woj added that Embiid worked out after shootaround and was “able to move better.”

If he doesn’t take the court tonight, that likely means another starting opportunity for Paul Reed in his place.

For now, Sixers’ fans will have to live with the “optimism” that their leader can make a return at some point this week.