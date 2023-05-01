Sixers’ Joel Embiid at shootaround, reportedly underwent PRP treatment last week

Updates continue to come out regarding the LCL sprain in the right knee of Philadelphia 76ers’ star Joel Embiid ahead of their Game 1 matchup vs. the Boston Celtics set for Monday night.

On Monday morning, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on FanDuelTV that Embiid has undergone platelet-rich plasma treatment on the injury suffered on April 20.

From Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: The latest surrounding 76ers star Joel Embiid, who, sources say, underwent platelet-rich plasma treatment on his injured knee as part of his recovery process: pic.twitter.com/EWsEuETHn6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 1, 2023

Though he is officially listed as doubtful, Embiid was seen at shootaround walking around putting up some shots, notably without a brace on the knee, after participating in “parts of practice on Sunday,” according to Charania.

Joel Embiid did some light shooting before this morning’s shootaround. pic.twitter.com/5x365f948m — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 1, 2023

Charania also brought up Embiid’s history of playing through injury and pain in his report:

“In 2021, he plays through a torn meniscus in his knee during the playoffs. Last year, 2022, he played with an orbital fracture and a torn ligament in his thumb.”

Charania digressed from that idea, however, reporting that he’s been told Embiid hasn’t done a lot of running up and down the court in the past few days.

Again, as of 11 a.m. ET Monday morning, Embiid is still officially listed as doubtful for the contest. Whether the treatment or his presence at shootaround will ultimately result in a change to that status, we simply do not know yet. Embiid has been listed as doubtful four times in the playoffs previous to today, and has gone on to play in three of those contests.

We’ll have any other updates when they become available. The second round series between the Sixers and Celtics is set to tip off in Boston tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.