Date and time set for Sixers-Nets Game 1

Now that the regular season is wrapped up, we know when the Sixers and Nets will play Game 1.

The series will kick off this Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers are a heavy home favorite, giving visiting Brooklyn 7.5 points, per DraftKings. They’re -900 to win the series. As of now, the Sixers are tied with the Warriors with the fourth-best odds to win the title (+950).

For now, both teams will get valuable rest and/or practice time over the course of the week as the NBA’s play-in tournament commences. On Sunday, the Sixers’ reserves beat up on the Nets’ bench with two-way players Mac McClung and Louis King shining fresh off their G League championship run with the Delaware Blue Coats.

We’ll have plenty of analysis and storylines for you as the Sixers begin what has the potential to be a promising postseason run.