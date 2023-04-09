Sixers’ reserves beat up on Nets’ bench in regular season finale (Bell Ringer voting within)

The 76ers wrapped up the 2022-23 regular season with another fun win for the reserves. They knocked off the Brooklyn Nets 134-105 Sunday afternoon.

Philly had seven players score in double figures, including all five players who came off the bench. Shake Milton and slam dunk contest champion Mac McClung led the Sixers with 20 points apiece, while Cam Thomas led all scorers with 46.

The Sixers finished the regular season at 54-28, their highest win total since the 2000-01 season.

Like the Sixers, the Nets sat the majority of their impactful players. Mikal Bridges started the game before immediately subbing out to record his 83rd game played this season.

For the last time of the regular season, here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

First Half

Despite getting his second NBA start, Jaden Springer checked out of the game after just two minutes. This meant a ton of Mac McClung minutes early. In the opening quarter McClung was just 2 of 7 to start the game but completed a transition dunk and a nifty and-1. Louis King also made his Sixer debut in the first, he had five points in the first, shooting 2 of 2 from the floor.

Paul Reed showed up ready to stuff the stat sheet. He led the Sixers with 10 points, four boards, a steal and a block in his first seven and a half minutes of action. After shooting 50 percent from the floor in the first, Philly held a 15-point lead.

The Dewayne Dedmon-Montrezl Harrell combo is totally the twin towers lineup Sixers fans envisioned at the beginning of the Process, and the two were a +6 in just over six minutes of action.

As Cam Thomas got into a rhythm, Brooklyn worked a 20-point lead all the way down to single digits. Thomas led all scorers at the half with 19 points, shooting 7 of 14 from the floor. The Sixers held an eight-point lead at the break.

Second Half

Doc Rivers must have been impressed by what he saw from King in the first half, as he was out there with the starters at the beginning of the third. He continued to make the most of it with 13 points in the quarter.

Reed opened the third with his first made three-pointer in the NBA. Good for Bball Paul! There was also an explanation from the team as to why Springer only played the first two minutes of the game.

RE: Jaden Springer, who was pulled early in today's game, I was told the Sixers are just managing his minutes after significant playtime between the G League and NBA this week — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 9, 2023

It continued to be the Cam Thomas show for the Nets as they traded baskets for most of the third quarter. 23 of his 46 came in the third, as the Sixers lead remained at eight heading into the fourth.

McClung looked to start the fourth quarter as his fellow G-Leaguer started the third, as he ripped off eight points to start the quarter.

The next time the Sixers take the court, it’ll be against this Brooklyn Nets team. The first round of the NBA playoffs starts next weekend once the play-in tournament has concluded.

After starting 1-10 from the field Friday night in Atlanta, Rivers said he instructed Danuel House Jr. to give Shake Milton a hug on the court. That appeared to do the trick as Milton was much more efficient against the Nets, going for 20 points on 8 of 13 shooting, along with three boards and eight assists.

This was also easily Dewayne Dedmon’s best game as a Sixer. He was 6 of 8 from the floor for 14 points, seven rebounds, and a steal in a little over 19 minutes of action.

