 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sixers vs. Nets: second half thread

By Tom West
/ new

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

When: 1:00 pm EST, Sunday, Apr. 9

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @LibertyBallers

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers